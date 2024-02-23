New Music Friday: The best albums out Feb. 23

Enlarge this image toggle caption Denny/Courtesy of the artist Denny/Courtesy of the artist

On this week's edition of New Music Friday, NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen discuss Hurray for the Riff Raff's career-defining new album The Past Is Still Alive, along with a trio of other thrilling releases out this week, each of which reveal the strengths of the musicians behind them in distinct ways.

Featured albums:

1. Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Past Is Still Alive

2. Erika de Casier, Still (released Wednesday, Feb. 21)

3. Real Estate, Daniel

4. Mary Timony, Untame The Tiger

Other notable releases out Feb. 23:

• Daymé Arocena, Alkemi

• glaive, a bit of a mad one

• Glitterer, Rationale

• Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru, Souvenirs

• Corb Lund, El Viejo

• Mama Zu, Quilt Floor

• MGMT, Loss of Life

• Laetitia Sadier, Rooting for Love

• Nadine Shah, Filthy Underneath

• Rafael Toral, Spectral Evolution

• TWICE, With YOU-th

