Accessibility links
New Music Friday: The best albums out Feb. 23 : All Songs Considered Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen discuss Hurray for the Riff Raff's career-defining new album The Past Is Still Alive, along with a trio of other thrilling new releases that reveal the distinct strengths of the musicians behind them.

Featured albums:
1. Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Past Is Still Alive
2. Erika de Casier, Still (released Wednesday, Feb. 21)
3. Real Estate, Daniel
4. Mary Timony, Untame The Tiger

Other notable releases out Feb. 23:
• Daymé Arocena, Alkemi
• glaive, a bit of a mad one
• Glitterer, Rationale
• Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru, Souvenirs
• Corb Lund, El Viejo
• Mama Zu, Quilt Floor
• MGMT, Loss of Life
• Laetitia Sadier, Rooting for Love
• Nadine Shah, Filthy Underneath
• Rafael Toral, Spectral Evolution
• TWICE, With YOU-th

All Songs Considered

New Music Friday: The best albums out Feb. 23

New Music Friday: The best albums out Feb. 23

Listen · 51:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197959093/1233326011" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

With The Past Is Still Alive, Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra has created a epic tale of life on the road, a nearly mythic version of their own life story that stands alongside other great American musical travelogues. Denny/Courtesy of the artist hide caption

toggle caption
Denny/Courtesy of the artist

With The Past Is Still Alive, Hurray for the Riff Raff's Alynda Segarra has created a epic tale of life on the road, a nearly mythic version of their own life story that stands alongside other great American musical travelogues.

Denny/Courtesy of the artist

On this week's edition of New Music Friday, NPR Music's Ann Powers and Daoud Tyler-Ameen discuss Hurray for the Riff Raff's career-defining new album The Past Is Still Alive, along with a trio of other thrilling releases out this week, each of which reveal the strengths of the musicians behind them in distinct ways.

Featured albums:
1. Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Past Is Still Alive
2. Erika de Casier, Still (released Wednesday, Feb. 21)
3. Real Estate, Daniel
4. Mary Timony, Untame The Tiger

Other notable releases out Feb. 23:
• Daymé Arocena, Alkemi
• glaive, a bit of a mad one
• Glitterer, Rationale
• Emahoy Tsege Mariam Gebru, Souvenirs
• Corb Lund, El Viejo
• Mama Zu, Quilt Floor
• MGMT, Loss of Life
• Laetitia Sadier, Rooting for Love
• Nadine Shah, Filthy Underneath
• Rafael Toral, Spectral Evolution
• TWICE, With YOU-th