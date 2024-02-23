'Drive-Away Dolls' is a zany and shaggy road trip caper : Pop Culture Happy Hour The movie Drive-Away Dolls is a shaggy comedy about a couple of lesbian friends (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) who take a road trip and unwittingly find themselves wrapped up in a bizarre criminal caper. There's a strange briefcase, a shady senator, and psychedelic vibes, which makes for one weird little movie. The movie directed by Ethan Coen, who co-wrote the screenplay with Tricia Cooke.

Review Pop Culture Happy Hour 'Drive-Away Dolls' is a zany and shaggy road trip caper 'Drive-Away Dolls' is a zany and shaggy road trip caper Listen · 22:16 22:16 Enlarge this image toggle caption Working Title / Focus Features Working Title / Focus Features The movie Drive-Away Dolls is a shaggy comedy about a couple of lesbian friends (Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan) who take a road trip and unwittingly find themselves wrapped up in a bizarre criminal caper. There's a strange briefcase, a shady senator, and psychedelic vibes, which makes for one weird little movie. The movie directed by Ethan Coen, who co-wrote the screenplay with Tricia Cooke. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor