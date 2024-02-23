Accessibility links
Oil and gas profits, commercial property, and the value of teeth : The Indicator from Planet Money Indicators of the week is back! This time, we explore why oil and gas companies are pulling in record profits, whether bad commercial property debt is likely to spark a financial crisis and how much a lost tooth goes for in this economy.

The Indicator from Planet Money

An oil boom, a property slump and dental deflation

An oil boom, a property slump and dental deflation

For lease sign in Los Angeles. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

For lease sign in Los Angeles.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Indicators of the week is back! This time, we explore why oil and gas companies are pulling in record profits, whether bad commercial property debt is likely to spark a financial crisis and how much a lost tooth goes for in this economy.

