Fresh Air Bradley Cooper & Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Bradley Cooper & Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin Listen · 46:31 46:31 In his Oscar-nominated biopic Maestro, Bradley Cooper was determined not to imitate the legendary Leonard Bernstein. Instead, the actor worked with conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin to find his own rhythm. They spoke with Terry Gross about conducting, Bernstein's legacy, and playing with batons when they were kids.

Also, Justin Chang reviews Italy's submission for best foreign film, Io Capitano.



