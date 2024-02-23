Trump sells sneakers and Beyoncé is a country star. Is this the quiz or 2024 bingo?

Accessibility links
Trump sells sneakers and Beyoncé is a country star. Quiz, or a 2024 bingo card? This week, the quiz gods bestowed upon us topics that led to several rewarding internet rabbit holes. Join us on our weekly news excursion and weird detours.
Make new friends, don't keep the old, one is silver and the other gold.

Chip Somodevilla, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Make new friends, don't keep the old, one is silver and the other gold.

Chip Somodevilla, Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

This week, the quiz gods bestowed upon us topics that led to several rewarding internet rabbit holes.

Trump's golden sneakers turned up a rich history of political footwear debacles. We learned about ring kissing, presidential auctions and reality shows set on other planets. A wrenchingly disturbing Ray Bradbury short story even made a cameo!

And we discovered that Peanuts specials continued into the 1990s and 21st century with such non-classics as You're in the Super Bowl, Charlie Brown and Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown. Who knew?

Join us on our weekly news excursion and strange detours, and maybe you'll get that 11/11 you've yearned for.

