Popular social platform Reddit files to sell stock in an unusual IPO The social media company Reddit, known for its "ask me anything events" and subreddits on many topics, is filing to trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Business Popular social platform Reddit files to sell stock in an unusual IPO Popular social platform Reddit files to sell stock in an unusual IPO Listen · 4:05 4:05 The social media company Reddit, known for its "ask me anything events" and subreddits on many topics, is filing to trade on the New York Stock Exchange. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor