China says it plans to send a pair of pandas to the San Diego Zoo this year China started sending Pandas to the U.S. as a gesture of friendship in 1972. The bears have been a huge draw for the zoos where they've lived.

Animals China says it plans to send a pair of pandas to the San Diego Zoo this year China says it plans to send a pair of pandas to the San Diego Zoo this year Listen · 0:27 0:27 China started sending Pandas to the U.S. as a gesture of friendship in 1972. The bears have been a huge draw for the zoos where they've lived. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor