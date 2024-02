Black and Jewish leaders fought for civil rights. Now the relationship is fragmented The relationship between Black and Jewish communities is as storied as it is fraught. The Israel-Hamas war, however, is straining this "Grand Alliance."

Race Black and Jewish leaders fought for civil rights. Now the relationship is fragmented Black and Jewish leaders fought for civil rights. Now the relationship is fragmented Listen · 6:58 6:58 The relationship between Black and Jewish communities is as storied as it is fraught. The Israel-Hamas war, however, is straining this "Grand Alliance." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor