HOW WOMEN MADE MUSIC: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music

This ultimate celebration of women in music from the NPR Music series — Turning the Tables — features superstars and hidden geniuses, archival interviews, essays, rare photos, and specially commissioned illustrations.

Turning the Tables, launched in 2017, has revolutionized recognition of female artists, whether it be in best album lists or in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History, with an introduction by "Turning the Tables" co-founder Ann Powers and edited by longtime series contributing writer and editor Alison Fensterstock, brings this impressive history and fascinating reshaping to the page, and includes material drawn from more than fifty years of NPR's coverage of great musical heroes and creators.

This book is a must-have for music fans, songwriters, feminist historians, and those interested in how artists think and work, including:

Joan Baez talking about nonviolence as a musical principle in 1971

Dolly Parton's favorite song and the story behind it

Patti Smith describing the exhilaration of performing live in 1976

Nina Simone, in 2001, explaining how she developed the edge in her voice as a tool against racism

Taylor Swift talking about when she had no idea if her musical career might work

Odetta on how shifting from classical music to folk allowed her to express her fury over Jim Crow

This incomparable hardcover volume is a vital record of history destined to become a classic and a great gift for any music fan or creative thinker.

