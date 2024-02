A Gaza influencer who posted feel-good videos is now processing losing his family A young Instagram influencer in Gaza built a big following posting feel-good videos during years of hardship. His darkest hour came during the war at a rare moment of joy in Israel.

Middle East A Gaza influencer who posted feel-good videos is now processing losing his family A Gaza influencer who posted feel-good videos is now processing losing his family Listen · 8:07 8:07 A young Instagram influencer in Gaza built a big following posting feel-good videos during years of hardship. His darkest hour came during the war at a rare moment of joy in Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor