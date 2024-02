University of Mississippi Black students compare campus life of today and 1970 University of Mississippi students meet members of the school's Black Student Union who were jailed in 1970 for protesting token integration, comparing their demands back then to campus life today.

Race University of Mississippi Black students compare campus life of today and 1970 University of Mississippi Black students compare campus life of today and 1970 Listen · 8:13 8:13 University of Mississippi students meet members of the school's Black Student Union who were jailed in 1970 for protesting token integration, comparing their demands back then to campus life today. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor