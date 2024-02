Nikki Haley supporters hope she can pull off an upset victory in South Carolina Nikki Haley was raised in the small town of Bamberg, S.C. As she faces the GOP primary in her home state, it's in her hometown that she sees support — and skepticism.

Elections Nikki Haley supporters hope she can pull off an upset victory in South Carolina Nikki Haley supporters hope she can pull off an upset victory in South Carolina Listen · 5:12 5:12 Nikki Haley was raised in the small town of Bamberg, S.C. As she faces the GOP primary in her home state, it's in her hometown that she sees support — and skepticism. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor