This rule change to women's volleyball is causing a stir NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with volleyball analyst Emily Ehman about the sport's new rule change that is causing a stir in the women's game.

Sports This rule change to women's volleyball is causing a stir This rule change to women's volleyball is causing a stir Listen · 3:54 3:54 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with volleyball analyst Emily Ehman about the sport's new rule change that is causing a stir in the women's game. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor