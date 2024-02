Fertility doctors in Alabama are struggling to figure out the future of IVF After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children, fertility doctors are scrambling to figure out the future of IVF services in the state.

Fertility doctors in Alabama are struggling to figure out the future of IVF After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are children, fertility doctors are scrambling to figure out the future of IVF services in the state.