History Hear stories of the first Black men who joined the Marine Corps during World War II Hear stories of the first Black men who joined the Marine Corps during World War II Listen · 5:23 5:23 In this week's StoryCorps' Military Voices Initiative, we hear from some of the first Black men to enlist in the Marine Corps.