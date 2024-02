Jury finds NRA executives including head Wayne LaPierre liable for corruption A New York jury says National Rifle Association executives, including longtime head Wayne LaPierre, are liable for mismanagement.

National Jury finds NRA executives including head Wayne LaPierre liable for corruption Jury finds NRA executives including head Wayne LaPierre liable for corruption Listen · 4:01 4:01 A New York jury says National Rifle Association executives, including longtime head Wayne LaPierre, are liable for mismanagement. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor