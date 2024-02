Trump's mounting legal fees could spell financial peril NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with correspondent Domenico Montanaro and journalist David Cay Johnston about the status of former President Donald Trump's finances as he faces steep legal penalties.

Politics Trump's mounting legal fees could spell financial peril Trump's mounting legal fees could spell financial peril Listen · 7:07 7:07 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with correspondent Domenico Montanaro and journalist David Cay Johnston about the status of former President Donald Trump's finances as he faces steep legal penalties. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor