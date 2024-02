After 2 years of war in Ukraine, 6 cities hold out hope Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Russia expected a quick victory. Ukraine expected Russian defeat. But the war goes on.

Europe After 2 years of war in Ukraine, 6 cities hold out hope After 2 years of war in Ukraine, 6 cities hold out hope Listen · 4:32 4:32 Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine two years ago. Russia expected a quick victory. Ukraine expected Russian defeat. But the war goes on. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor