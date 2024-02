Preventing crime in Kansas City NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Klassie Alcine, CEO of KC Common Good, about how her organization is tackling gun violence in Kansas City.

National Preventing crime in Kansas City Preventing crime in Kansas City Listen · 9:37 9:37 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Klassie Alcine, CEO of KC Common Good, about how her organization is tackling gun violence in Kansas City. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor