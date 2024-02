Ukraine is relying on the U.S. to address its weapons shortage NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to retired General Ben Hodges, a former commander of the US Army in Europe, about how shortages of weapons are affecting Ukraine's war effort.

Europe Ukraine is relying on the U.S. to address its weapons shortage Ukraine is relying on the U.S. to address its weapons shortage Listen · 5:23 5:23 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to retired General Ben Hodges, a former commander of the US Army in Europe, about how shortages of weapons are affecting Ukraine's war effort. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor