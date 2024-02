What the Alabama IVF ruling means for parents going through IVF NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with bioethicist Judith Daar about the legal and ethical implications of the Alabama Supreme Court's decision that embryos can be considered children under state law.

Law What the Alabama IVF ruling means for parents going through IVF What the Alabama IVF ruling means for parents going through IVF Listen · 5:42 5:42 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with bioethicist Judith Daar about the legal and ethical implications of the Alabama Supreme Court's decision that embryos can be considered children under state law. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor