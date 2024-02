Recent events raise questions about the role of space in global politics News of a Russian nuclear-powered space device has brought attention to how space is being weaponized. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Francesca Giovannini of Harvard's Project on Managing the Atom.

Space Recent events raise questions about the role of space in global politics Recent events raise questions about the role of space in global politics Listen · 6:04 6:04 News of a Russian nuclear-powered space device has brought attention to how space is being weaponized. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Francesca Giovannini of Harvard's Project on Managing the Atom. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor