Sloane Crosley on her memoir 'Grief is for People', mourning and magical thinking NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sloane Crosley about her memoir, "Grief is for People," which recounts mourning for her mentor and close friend after his death by suicide.

Author Interviews Sloane Crosley on her memoir 'Grief is for People', mourning and magical thinking Sloane Crosley on her memoir 'Grief is for People', mourning and magical thinking Listen · 8:40 8:40 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sloane Crosley about her memoir, "Grief is for People," which recounts mourning for her mentor and close friend after his death by suicide. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor