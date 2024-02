In the West Bank, U.S. sanctions on Israeli settlers are having an impact With sanctions now imposed on some West Bank Israeli settlers, a visit to a West Bank community where one Israeli led a campaign of destruction after the Oct. 7 attacks.

Middle East In the West Bank, U.S. sanctions on Israeli settlers are having an impact In the West Bank, U.S. sanctions on Israeli settlers are having an impact Audio will be available later today. With sanctions now imposed on some West Bank Israeli settlers, a visit to a West Bank community where one Israeli led a campaign of destruction after the Oct. 7 attacks. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor