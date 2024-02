The 'de-influencing' trend tackles overconsumption and its harm on the environment NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with sustainability expert Solitaire Townsend about the rise of de-influencers on social media, who spread awareness about the harms of overconsumption on the environment.

Environment The 'de-influencing' trend tackles overconsumption and its harm on the environment The 'de-influencing' trend tackles overconsumption and its harm on the environment Listen · 7:30 7:30 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with sustainability expert Solitaire Townsend about the rise of de-influencers on social media, who spread awareness about the harms of overconsumption on the environment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor