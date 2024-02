Actor Susie Essman on the final season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with comedian Susie Essman about the 12th and final season of the hit show.

Television Actor Susie Essman on the final season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Actor Susie Essman on the final season of 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Listen · 7:56 7:56 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with comedian Susie Essman about the 12th and final season of the hit show. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor