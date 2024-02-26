Rob Schmitz/NPR
Warsaw Judge Igor Tuleya has become a celebrity in Poland for his fight against the forces in his country that have chipped away at Poland's democratic institutions. Tuleya was given a two-year suspension for asking the European Court of Justice to intervene in the right-wing Law and Justice party's changes to the Polish judiciary.
During its eight years in power, the far-right Law and Justice Party dismantled democratic institutions in Poland. Now the new government is working to restore those institutions and they're starting with the judiciary.