During its eight years in power, the far-right Law and Justice Party dismantled democratic institutions in Poland. Now the new government is working to restore those institutions and they're starting with the judiciary.

Rebuilding Democracy in Poland

Warsaw Judge Igor Tuleya has become a celebrity in Poland for his fight against the forces in his country that have chipped away at Poland's democratic institutions. Tuleya was given a two-year suspension for asking the European Court of Justice to intervene in the right-wing Law and Justice party's changes to the Polish judiciary. Rob Schmitz/NPR hide caption

Warsaw Judge Igor Tuleya has become a celebrity in Poland for his fight against the forces in his country that have chipped away at Poland's democratic institutions. Tuleya was given a two-year suspension for asking the European Court of Justice to intervene in the right-wing Law and Justice party's changes to the Polish judiciary.

