'Oppenheimer' looks at the building of the bomb, and its lingering fallout

Enlarge this image toggle caption Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Oppenheimer tells the story of the brilliant physicist (Cillian Murphy) who oversaw the construction of the first atomic bomb. It goes on to chart the dark, complicated legacy of what he made – a technology that has gone on to irrevocably change the world, and that retains the real possibility of ending it. Christopher Nolan's film was a blockbuster hit last summer, and it earned 13 Oscar nominations – including best picture and best director. Today, we are revisiting our conversation about the movie.

Hafsa Fathima produced the encore version of this episode. Engineering was performed by Robert Rodriguez.