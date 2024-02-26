In light of the Alabama court ruling, a look at the science of IVF

Since the first successful in vitro fertilization pregnancy and live birth in 1978, nearly half a million babies have been born using IVF in the United States. Since the first successful in vitro fertilization pregnancy and live birth in 1978, nearly half a million babies have been born using IVF in the United States. Reproductive endocrinologist Amanda Adeleye explains the science behind IVF, the barriers to accessing it and her concerns about fertility treatment in the post-Roe landscape.

For more on IVF success rates, check out the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology's database.

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and Rebecca Ramirez. It was edited by Brit Hanson and Rebecca Ramirez. Brit checked the facts. The audio engineer was Josh Newell.