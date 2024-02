2 initiatives in Gaza are on a collision course: possible cease-fire, Rafah offensive Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas are moving to Qatar as the sides try to reach a deal on a cease-fire and hostage release. And Israel's military could launch an offensive into southern Gaza.

