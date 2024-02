Haley to continue longshot presidential bid without conservative Koch donor network NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about Nikki Haley's path forward following a weekend loss to Donald Trump in the South Carolina Republican primary.

Politics Haley to continue longshot presidential bid without conservative Koch donor network Haley to continue longshot presidential bid without conservative Koch donor network Listen · 5:03 5:03 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, about Nikki Haley's path forward following a weekend loss to Donald Trump in the South Carolina Republican primary. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor