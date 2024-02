'Burn Book' chronicles a journalists career covering Silicon Valley titans NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kara Swisher about her tell-all book on the titans of the tech industry. It's called Burn Book: A Tech Love Story.

Author Interviews 'Burn Book' chronicles a journalists career covering Silicon Valley titans 'Burn Book' chronicles a journalists career covering Silicon Valley titans Listen · 7:02 7:02 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kara Swisher about her tell-all book on the titans of the tech industry. It's called Burn Book: A Tech Love Story. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor