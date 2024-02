The official running Michigan's primary recalls efforts to overturn the 2020 vote Ahead of Tuesday's primary, NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Michigan Secretary of State Joceyln Benson about protecting poll workers from harassment.

National The official running Michigan's primary recalls efforts to overturn the 2020 vote The official running Michigan's primary recalls efforts to overturn the 2020 vote Listen · 5:01 5:01 Ahead of Tuesday's primary, NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Michigan Secretary of State Joceyln Benson about protecting poll workers from harassment. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor