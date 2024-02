Campaign urges people to vote 'uncommitted' unless Biden calls for ceasefire in Gaza In Michigan, some organizers and political leaders know the stakes of Trump but aren't willing to compromise on Biden's record. They're pledging to vote "uncommitted" if he doesn't take action.

Politics Campaign urges people to vote 'uncommitted' unless Biden calls for ceasefire in Gaza Campaign urges people to vote 'uncommitted' unless Biden calls for ceasefire in Gaza Listen · 4:34 4:34 In Michigan, some organizers and political leaders know the stakes of Trump but aren't willing to compromise on Biden's record. They're pledging to vote "uncommitted" if he doesn't take action. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor