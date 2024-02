U.S. sues to block grocery megamerger of Kroger and Albertsons The largest grocery merger in recent history is facing a federal lawsuit. Regulators and nine state attorneys general have sued to block Kroger's purchase of Albertsons.

Business

U.S. sues to block grocery megamerger of Kroger and Albertsons

The largest grocery merger in recent history is facing a federal lawsuit. Regulators and nine state attorneys general have sued to block Kroger's purchase of Albertsons.