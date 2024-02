A look at the Christian Nationalist beliefs of Alabama's Supreme Court chief justice More has become known about the Alabama chief justice's ties to a far-right Christian Nationalist movement that played a major role in the Jan. 6 riot. The movement aims to assert Christian supremacy.

