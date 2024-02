Without enough aid reaching Gaza, a young Palestinian baby dies of hunger A baby in Gaza City died after going days without milk, a civil defense team says, as aid agencies warn of the risk of famine unless Israel permits much more aid to enter the besieged territory.

A baby in Gaza City died after going days without milk, a civil defense team says, as aid agencies warn of the risk of famine unless Israel permits much more aid to enter the besieged territory.