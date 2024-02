Ronna McDaniel's expected departure as RNC chair will happen early March NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Washington Post political reporter Josh Dawsey about the end of Ronna McDaniel's tenure as RNC chair and what is next for the organization.

Politics Ronna McDaniel's expected departure as RNC chair will happen early March Ronna McDaniel's expected departure as RNC chair will happen early March Listen · 4:17 4:17 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Washington Post political reporter Josh Dawsey about the end of Ronna McDaniel's tenure as RNC chair and what is next for the organization. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor