Revisiting 'The Holdovers,' which is up for an Oscar along with actor Paul Giamatti Paul Giamatti plays a 1970s prep-school teacher reluctantly supervising students with nowhere to go for the Christmas holidays in Alexander Payne's dramedy, The Holdovers.

Review Movie Reviews Revisiting 'The Holdovers,' which is up for an Oscar along with actor Paul Giamatti Paul Giamatti plays a 1970s prep-school teacher reluctantly supervising students with nowhere to go for the Christmas holidays in Alexander Payne's dramedy, The Holdovers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor