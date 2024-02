#2417: What's the Matter with Montana? : The Best of Car Talk More than a few years ago, Montana reacted to the repeal of the federal 55mph speed limit by declaring there to be no speed limit on vast stretches of highway. That -and testosterone-poisoned truckers- has Tommy ranting and raving on this episode of the best of Car Talk. Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk

The Best of Car Talk #2417: What's the Matter with Montana? #2417: What's the Matter with Montana? Listen · 35:46 35:46 More than a few years ago, Montana reacted to the repeal of the federal 55mph speed limit by declaring there to be no speed limit on vast stretches of highway. That -and testosterone-poisoned truckers- has Tommy ranting and raving on this episode of the best of Car Talk. Get access to hundreds of episodes in the Car Talk archive when you sign up for Car Talk+ at plus.npr.org/cartalk Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor