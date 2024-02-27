Mexico City Water Shortage and Brazil's ex-President Bolsonaro's Demonstration : State of the World from NPR Abnormally low rain fall and aging infrastructure cause a severe water shortage in Mexico City. Tens of thousands rally for Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paolo.

State of the World from NPR Dry Taps in Mexico City and A Far Right Rally in Sao Paulo Abnormally low rain fall and aging infrastructure cause a severe water shortage in Mexico City. Tens of thousands rally for Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paolo.