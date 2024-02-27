Accessibility links
Mexico City Water Shortage and Brazil's ex-President Bolsonaro's Demonstration : State of the World from NPR Abnormally low rain fall and aging infrastructure cause a severe water shortage in Mexico City. Tens of thousands rally for Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro in Sao Paolo.

Dry Taps in Mexico City and A Far Right Rally in Sao Paulo

Followers of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rally to express their support for him in Sao Paulo., Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. Bolsonaro and some of his former top aides are under investigation into allegations they plotted a coup to remove his successor, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. Andre Penner/AP hide caption

Andre Penner/AP

Followers of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro rally to express their support for him in Sao Paulo., Brazil, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. Bolsonaro and some of his former top aides are under investigation into allegations they plotted a coup to remove his successor, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva.

