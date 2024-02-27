Accessibility links
Bullseye with Jesse Thorn

Photographer Catherine Opie

Listen to this Episode

Listen · 44:51
  • Download
Portrait of Catherine Opie by Dustin Aksland Dustin Aksland hide caption

Dustin Aksland

On the latest episode of Bullseye we're joined by Photographer Catherine Opie. Her photographs have been shown in museums all over the world, she's a former Guggenheim Fellow and a professor of photography at UCLA.

Her latest show is called harmony is fraught. It's showing now through March 3 in LA at Regen Projects.

A panorama of an empty freeway interchange in black and white, the on and off ramps jutting out. A vivid, sun soaked portrait of a woman and her baby under a tree. A national guard soldier wiping his eyes with a wet cloth in front of a boarded up storefront.

Installation view of Catherine Opie harmony is fraught at Regen Projects, Los Angeles January 11 – March 3, 2024 Paul Salveson/Courtesy Regen Projects, Los Angeles hide caption

Paul Salveson/Courtesy Regen Projects, Los Angeles

The exhibit compiles her nearly four decades of work – her breathtaking photographs of queer and fetish communities, her street photography in Los Angeles, her portraits of surfers, her friends and families.

Catherine joins us to talk about the retrospective exhibit and some of her most well known and important works. Plus, she tells us about the time she made her own dark room in her childhood bathroom, and also some of the incredible historical items she collects.