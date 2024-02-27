Beck's 'Loser' at 30 and the golden age of slacker rock

When Beck's "Loser" dropped in March of 1994, nothing on mainstream radio sounded like it. While the seeds of slacker rock had already been planted by bands like Pavement and Guided By Voices, Beck's wildly infectious mix of DIY hip-hop and ramshackle folk, with seemingly nonsensical lyrics, upended an entire industry. On this episode of All Songs Considered, KEXP's Cheryl Waters joins NPR's Stephen Thompson and host Robin Hilton to look back at 30 years of "Loser," its impact on the rise of slacker rock and how we're still hearing its legacy today.

Beck tracks featured in this episode:

From Mellow Gold:

"Loser"

"Truck Driving Neighbor Downstairs (Yellow Sweat)"

"Beercan"

"Black Hole"

From Stereopathetic Soulmanure:

"Satan Gave Me A Taco"

"Rowboat"

From One Foot In The Grave:

"One Foot In The Grave"

Also featured:

Basehead: "Brand New Day" from Play With Toys

Ween: "Push Th' Little Daisies" from Pure Guava

King Missile: "Detachable Penis" from Happy Hour

The Lemonheads: "Half The Time" from Lovey

Guided By Voices: "#2 In The Model Home Series" from Vampire On Titus

Sebadoh: "Soul And Fire" from Bubble And Scrape

Pavement: "Cut Your Hair" from Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain

Alex G: "Runner" from God Save The Animals

Courtney Barnett: "History Eraser" from The Double EP: A Sea Of Split Peas

Frankie Cosmos: "Apathy" from Vessel

Beck: "F**** With My Head (Mountain Dew Rock)" from Mellow Gold