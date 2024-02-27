How to make an ad memorable

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Super Bowl ads this year relied heavily on nostalgia and surprise –– a few tricks that turn out to embed information into our brains. Today, neuroscientist Charan Ranganath joins the show to dissect the world of marketing to its biological fundamentals and reveal advertisers' bag of tricks.

Charan Ranganath's new book is Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory's Power to Hold On to What Matters.

