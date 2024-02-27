Accessibility links
Why Super Bowl ads in 2024 were loaded with nostalgia, repetition and surprise : The Indicator from Planet Money Super Bowl ads this year relied heavily on nostalgia and surprise –– a few tricks that turn out to embed information into our brains. Today, neuroscientist Charan Ranganath joins the show to dissect the world of marketing to its biological fundamentals and reveal advertisers' bag of tricks.

Charan Ranganath's new book is Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory's Power to Hold On to What Matters.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

How to make an ad memorable

How to make an ad memorable

Listen · 9:30
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197962223/1234182217" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images
(Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Super Bowl ads this year relied heavily on nostalgia and surprise –– a few tricks that turn out to embed information into our brains. Today, neuroscientist Charan Ranganath joins the show to dissect the world of marketing to its biological fundamentals and reveal advertisers' bag of tricks.

Charan Ranganath's new book is Why We Remember: Unlocking Memory's Power to Hold On to What Matters.

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.