Repairing America's Foreign Policy

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alex Ward Alex Ward

How has foreign policy changed since the presidency of Donald Trump?

For decades, the U.S. aimed to create a more interconnected and globalized international landscape that would lift all boats, creating a more democratic world and a safer United States.

But all of that changed in 2016. Donald Trump's presidency shook the very foundations of what the U.S. traditionally tried to achieve abroad. His administration pushed a populist agenda, strained alliances, and praised dictators.

We discuss the latest on foreign policy with Alexander Ward, National Security Reporter for POLITICO and author of the new book "The Internationalists: The Fight to Restore American Foreign Policy After Trump."

How is the Biden administration taking on the challenge of repairing international relations? What role will foreign policy will play in the upcoming presidential elections?

