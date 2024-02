Thanks to a $1 billion gift, tuition will be free at a New York City medical school Students at Albert Einstein College of Medicine won't have to pay tuition after the school received a $1 billion gift. Ruth Gottesman made the donation using money left to her by her late husband.

Education Thanks to a $1 billion gift, tuition will be free at a New York City medical school Students at Albert Einstein College of Medicine won't have to pay tuition after the school received a $1 billion gift. Ruth Gottesman made the donation using money left to her by her late husband.