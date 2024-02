Public health experts raise the alarm in South Florida over a measles outbreak Florida is counting more cases of measles as the state's surgeon general defies federal guidelines and declines to urge people to vaccinate their children.

National Public health experts raise the alarm in South Florida over a measles outbreak Public health experts raise the alarm in South Florida over a measles outbreak Listen · 3:46 3:46 Florida is counting more cases of measles as the state's surgeon general defies federal guidelines and declines to urge people to vaccinate their children. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor