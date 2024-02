Cameo is being used for political propaganda — by tricking the stars involved Lindsay Lohan and other celebrities were tricked into calling for the ouster of Moldova's president. It's the latest example of the Cameo app being used for an apparent political propaganda operation.

National Cameo is being used for political propaganda — by tricking the stars involved Cameo is being used for political propaganda — by tricking the stars involved Listen · 2:21 2:21 Lindsay Lohan and other celebrities were tricked into calling for the ouster of Moldova's president. It's the latest example of the Cameo app being used for an apparent political propaganda operation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor