The latest on the presidential primary in battleground state Michigan It's presidential primary day in Michigan. While both Biden and Trump are expected to continue their respective roads to the White House with wins in the state, each faces opposition.

Elections The latest on the presidential primary in battleground state Michigan The latest on the presidential primary in battleground state Michigan Listen · 3:32 3:32 It's presidential primary day in Michigan. While both Biden and Trump are expected to continue their respective roads to the White House with wins in the state, each faces opposition. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor