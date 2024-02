Many companies that tried 4-day workweeks for a year have been happy with the results A year after companies finished up their four-day work week pilot trials, many are so pleased with the results — improved wellbeing, lower turnover, greater efficiency — they're keeping with it.

Business Many companies that tried 4-day workweeks for a year have been happy with the results Many companies that tried 4-day workweeks for a year have been happy with the results Listen · 3:07 3:07 A year after companies finished up their four-day work week pilot trials, many are so pleased with the results — improved wellbeing, lower turnover, greater efficiency — they're keeping with it. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor